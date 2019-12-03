NEET PG 2020: NBE opens correction window for NEET PG 2020 application from today; visit official website nbe.edu.in

NEET PG 2020| National Board of Examinations (NBE) released a notification to announce that NEET PG 2020 application correction window has opened from today (3 December, Tuesday). Through the application correction window, NBE is allowing the registered candidates of NEET PG 2020 exam to edit their application forms and correct mistakes, if any. The correction window will remain open uptill 7 December 2019.

Interested candidates will have to log into the official website of NBE — nbe.edu.in — to correct mistakes in their NEET PG 2020 application form. Likewise, students can also click on this direct link to access the correction window.

Candidates must note that according to NBE's official notification, all the details submitted in the NEET PG 2020 application form can be edited by the applicants except for the five key details. The details that are non-editable or in which no changes are allowed include:

candidate’s name, candidate’s mobile number, candidate’s email ID, test city, nationality.

NBE, however, allows candidates to alter details in five fields like date of birth,gender,category of the candidate,physical disability status and EWS status.

Candidates who wish to edit details in their NEET PG 2020 application form can follow the simple steps provided below.

Steps to edit NEET PG 2020 application form:

Step 1: Visit official website of NBE: nbe.edu.in

Step 2: Look for the link for NEET PG 2020 exam

Step 3: Click on the login option

Step 4: Enter your user name and password

Step 5: Click on link for application correction

Step 6: Make the necessary changes to NEET PG application form

Step 7: Save the changes to the application form after verifying them

About the exam:

