NEET PG 2020: Deadline for locking choices in second round of counselling extended till 10 pm tonight

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the last date of choice locking facility for the second round of NEET PG 2020 counselling. Students participating in the round 2 of NEET PG counselling can fill and lock their choice of institute till 10 pm on Friday, 12 June.

"The choice filling facility for Round 2 of NEET PG, 2020 has been extended till 10:00 pm of 12 June, 2020 to comply with the Order dated 10 June, 2020 of the Delhi High Court in Writ Petition," MCC said in its notice.

NCC said that all candidates can change/edit their choices as it has have been unlocked. Relocking has started at 3 pm on 12 June.

According to a report by NDTV, MCC had scheduled the round 2 of NEET PG counselling registration process from 4 to 9 June. The council was due to process seat allotment on 10 and 11 June. The result of the seat allotment was to be announced on 12 June.

Since MCC has extended the deadline for choice-filling and locking the choice, the result of NEET PG counselling 2020 round 2 will be released on a later date.

A report by The Times of India mentions that students who qualified in the NEET PG Round 1 Counselling are eligible to appear for the second round of counselling.

According to a report by MedicalDialogues.com, MCC has said that a total of 14 PG medical seats across seven courses in 2 medical colleges have been added to the list of in round 2 of PG Counselling 2020.

The MCC on 10 June also said that it has been informed by Kurnool Medical College in Andhra Pradesh that two seats are available in MD Radio Diagnosis for choice in filling in Round 2 PG counselling 2020.