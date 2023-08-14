NEET not so neat, thinks Tamil Nadu CM Stalin, moves to scrap exam

“NEET, which is a hurdle for your growth, will be scrapped,” said Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin amid the rising cases of suicides in the state. He also urged the medical aspirants not to harbour any suicidal tendencies and instead face life with self-confidence.

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin’s remarks came after 19-year-old S Jegadeeswaran, an aspiring National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) candidate allegedly took his own life at his residence in Chromepet on Saturday evening.

As per reports, Jegadeeswaran died by suicide after his profound distress over his inability to clear the medical entrance examination in his past two attempts.

He secured 85 per cent in Class 12 board examinations and wanted to become a doctors. Reports said Jegadeeswaran joined coaching centre for NEET preparation and appeared for the examination.

A day after Jegadeeswaran allegedly hanged self, his father, Selvasekar, also committed suicide, unable to bear his son’s grief.

“I was shocked to know that Jegadeeswaran from Chromepet, who was a NEET aspirant, committed suicide. When I was thinking of how to console his parents, the next day his father Selvasekar also died by suicide. I don’t know how to console Jegadeeswaran’s family, friends and relatives. It is horrible that a bright student who dreamt of becoming a doctor, has now joined the list of NEET suicides,” Stalin was quoted as saying by ANI.

‘NEET will be scrapped’

“I appeal that no student should ever make a decision to take away their own lives under any circumstances. The NEET, which is a hurdle for your growth, will be scrapped. The state government is actively working on the legal initiative in this direction,” Stalin said.

'Face life with confidence'

The chief minister appealed to NEET aspirants not to harbour any suicidal tendencies, but face life with self-confidence.

Tamil Nadu has reported a spate of alleged NEET-related suicides over the past few years.

Stalin takes on Tamil Nadu governor

Hitting out at Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi, Stalin claimed that in a few months, when the political change takes place, then the NEET barriers will come crashing down.

"Then, all those who say 'I will not sign' will disappear," Stalin said apparently referring to Governor Ravi's remarks against the Tamil Nadu's anti-NEET bill.

The Chief Minister also recalled the Tamil Nadu Assembly's resolutions demanding NEET exemption for the state and said the Governor returned the first resolution and sent the second one to the President for assent.

"It appears that Governor Ravi wants the bill to be shelved. NEET exam has become expensive and can be afforded only by the rich," Stalin said.

Tamil Nadu is in the midst of a fervent debate regarding the anti-NEET bill. The state has been witnessing an intense debate over the NEET issue, with the examination drawing significant controversy for its perceived bias against economically disadvantaged and rural students.

Since 2017, the state has witnessed nearly 20 students dying by suicide with reasons ranging from the inability to clear the exam to the immense anxiety surrounding it.

In 2021, the DMK-led government made strides by successfully passing a crucial bill aimed at addressing this matter. It sought to secure an exemption for Tamil Nadu from the central NEET. Despite its passage, the bill faced rejection from the Tamil Nadu Governor in February 2022.

Undeterred, the bill was reintroduced and approved once again before being resubmitted to the Governor. Currently, it is awaiting the consideration of President Droupadi Murmu.

With inputs from agencies