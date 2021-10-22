NEET MDS 2022 exam postponed by NBEMS; check new date at natboard.edu.in

The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on 19 December this year, but will now be conducted on 4 June, 2022

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for MDS (NEET MDS) 2022 has been postponed by the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on 19 December this year, but will now be conducted on 4 June, 2022.

The registered candidates can check the notice on the official website of the board at https://natboard.edu.in/.

The official notice states that since the admission for the academic session of 2021-22 has been delayed and is still not complete, the NEET-MDS 2022 admission for the academic session 2022-2023 has been deferred.

The counselling for NEET MDS 2021 will be completed by November, the exam for which was held on 16 December last year.

NEET MDS 2021 result was declared on 31 December, 2020 but the counselling process began this year, in August. The delay in the counselling schedule prompted doctors to register a plea in Supreme Court after which the counselling schedule was announced.

A clarification regarding the OBC reservations in All India Quota (AIQ) seats, contributed by the State medical colleges under the AIQ scheme, was sought from the Supreme Court. The center stated that this clarification became a reason for the delay in the release of the counselling schedule.

The NEET MDS is an online, computer-based exam. The total number of participating colleges in the test is 274. A total of 240 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) will be asked in the examination that will be conducted in a single session. Candidates need to keep in mind that for incorrect answers, there will be a 25 percent negative marking. However, if one does not attempt certain questions, there will be no deduction of marks for such questions.

The total duration of the online examination is three hours.