NEET MDS 2021: Online registration for exam begins at 5 pm today; apply at nbe.edu.in by 15 Nov

NEET MDS 2021 online registration process will commence from today (26 October). Candidates who want to appear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2021 can apply at the National Board of Examinations' (NBE) official website - nbe.edu.in.

"The Online Application Forms for NEET-MDS 2021 shall be live on 26 October 2020 at 5:00 pm," read the notification on the NBE official website.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the online registration process for NEET MDS 2021 will be open till 15 November 2020 up to 11:55 pm.

The admit card for the examination will be released on 9 December and the NEET MDS 2021 examination will be conducted on 16 December 2020.

A report by Careers 360 said that the NEET MDS 2021 result is expected to be declared on 31 December 2020. Candidates who will qualify for exam will get admission to 1,326 seats offered across the country.

Applicants belonging to the general and OBC category will be required to pay the registration fee of Rs 3,750, while those belonging to SC/ ST/ PwD will have to pay Rs 2,750 to appear for the examination.

Only students with a BDS degree and meeting the eligibility criteria can fill the online registration form.

To check other details about NEET MDS 2021 registration and eligibility, click here:

Steps to apply for NEET MDS 2021:

Step 1: Go to the onal Board of Examinations official website - nbe.edu.in.

Step 2: Tap on the link that reads, "NEET MDS 2021."

Step 3: Click on the new registration for NEET MDS 2021.

Step 4: Enter all the required details including phone number, email address correctly.

Step 5: Login credentials will be sent to your registered mobile number and email address.

Step 6: Go to the login page, use the details to get into your account.

Step 7: Fill in the required details including personal information, exam centre choice.

Step 8: Pay the registration fee and press the final submit button.