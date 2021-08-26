NEET MDS 2021: Maharashtra colleges begin registration for PG MDS admission from today

Candidates registering for PG dental admissions are supposed to upload all required documents between 26 to 30 August.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell in Maharashtra has started the registration process for admissions to postgraduate (PG) dental courses (MDS) through NEET 2021 from today, 26 August. Aspirants can apply by visiting the official website of MAHACET at https://cetcell.mahacet.org/.

Candidates should note that the registration process will be for admissions at aided, unaided private, state government, corporation, and minority dental institutions across Maharashtra for the academic year 2021-22. Candidates registering for PG dental admissions are supposed to upload all required documents between 26 to 30 August.

According to an official notice, candidates who have appeared for NEET MDS 2021 examination and are eager to apply for available seats, should submit their registration forms by 29 August.

Below is the complete schedule list:

- On 26 August, online registration begins

- From 26 to 30 August, uploading of all required documents needs to be done after successful payment

- On 27 August, display of seat matrix

- On 29 August, the online registration will close

- From 27 to 31 August, the online preference form filling process of eligible candidates will take place

- On 2 September, display of provisional merit list of registered candidates will be issued

- On 4 September, the publication of First Selection List of NEET MDS – 2021 will be released

- On 9 September, the last date of joining to the allotted college for First CAP Round will take place

Check simple steps to register for Postgraduate Dental admissions here:

Step 1: Go to the official website - http://cetcell.mahacet.org/

Step 2: Search and click on “NEET MDS- 2021 (Admission Process)” under the Medical Education tab that is available on the homepage

Step 3: As a new page opens, candidates need to register and login into the portal

Step 4: Applicants will then have to upload all the required documents, pay the application fee, and click on submit

Step 5: Finally, take a printout of the registration form for future reference or use

Here’s the direct link to register: https://cetcell.net/PGD_2021/