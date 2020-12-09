NEET MDS 2021 admit card to be released today at nbe.edu.in; entrance exam on 16 Dec

The NEET MDS 2021 admit card will mention the details including candidate's name, roll number, registration number, exam centre name, address, exam date, time, reporting time

NEET MDS 2021 admit card will be released by the National Board of Examination (NBE) on Wednesday, 9 December.

Once released, candidates who have registered to appear for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2021 can download their hall ticket from nbe.edu.in.

As per Times Now, NEET MDS 2021 will be conducted in online mode on 16 December, 2020. The result of the medical entrance test will be declared on 31 December 2020.

As per NDTV, the online registration process for NEET MDS 2021 was held between 26 October and 15 November 2020. Students were allowed to edit their application forms from 17 to 19 November.

https://www.ndtv.com/education/neet-mds-admit-card-2021-today-at-nbeeduin

The hall ticket will also mention the guidelines that the candidates appearing for the exam will have to abide by. They will have to maintain social distancing and cover their noses and mouths at all times at the exam centre.

How to download NEET MDS 2021 admit card:

Step 1: Go to the official website of National Board of Examination: nbe.edu.in.

Step 2: Click on NEET-MDS 2021 tab on the homepage.

Step 3: Tap on the Applicant Login.

Step 4: Key in your User ID and password to login.

Step 5: Your NEET MDS admit card 2021 will be displayed on the webpage.

Step 6: Check your name and other details before saving and taking a printout of the hall ticket.

NEET MDS admit card 2021 is an important document for the entrance test.

If any candidate fails to carry it to the exam centre, he/ she will not be allowed to write the paper. Along with the admit card, candidates will have to carry a valid photo ID for verification at the test centre.