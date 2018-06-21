associate sponsors

NEET, JEE (Mains) to be conducted twice a year, HRD minister of state says move will help 'candidates bring out their best'

India FP Staff Jun 21, 2018 17:02:15 IST

The government is planning to conduct the The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Exam (Mains) twice a year, according to media reports. The former examination is conducted for admission into medical courses, while the latter is for admission into engineering colleges.

Representational image. PTI

A DNA report quoted Minister of State for Human Resource Development (HRD) Upendra Kushwaha as saying that the objective behind this move is to give an 'adequate opportunity to the candidates to bring out their best."

The National Testing Agency (NTA) — Centre's one-point agency for conducting all entrance examinations — will conduct the first examination in December 2018 for the academic year 2019, according to a Zee News report.

The NEET 2018 examination was conducted on 6 May, while JEE (Mains) was conducted between 8 April and 16 April 2018.

According to a report in The Week, the NTA will initially conduct entrance examinations which are presently being conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).


