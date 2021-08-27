NEET, JEE Main 2021: NTA removes age criteria from tie-breaking policy; check how new rank will be calculated

If two or more applicants obtaining equal marks or percentile scores in the NEET (UG) 2021, the agency will evaluate them on the basis of their grades in Biology, Chemistry and finally with a smaller number of attempted incorrect and correct answers in all the subject

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has removed the provision of giving importance to applicants older in age from the tie-breaking policy or rule for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) this year.

This new rule is a major change to the national-level Engineering and Medical entrance examinations that will take place across the country in 2021. As lakhs of candidates appear every year for these recognised entrance examinations, it is possible for applicants to score the same or equivalent marks.

Previously, the NTA followed the standard tie-breaking policy to assign ranks for candidates, but this year in the official information brochure of both JEE 2021 and NEET 2021, it does not mention the age criteria. Here are the links for the information brochures.

JEE Main information brochure 2020

NEET 2021 information brochure

Earlier, the age factor played a big role to decide the all-India topper when two students hit the list. For example; Soyeb Aftab from Odisha and Akanksha Singh from Uttar Pradesh both secured 720 out of 720. Later, Soyeb was given all India rank 1 as he was older than Akansha, as per the News18 report. However, this policy will not be considered from this year onwards.

Details on JEE 2021 tie-breaking method:

From this year, candidates who secure equal NTA scores in BE or BTech will be judged on grades in Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and finally having a lesser ratio of negative to positive responses. But in 2020, candidates older in age were given first priority.

Details on NEET 2021 tie-breaking policy:

If two or more applicants obtaining equal marks or percentile scores in the NEET (UG) 2021, the agency will evaluate them on the basis of their grades in Biology, Chemistry and finally with a smaller number of attempted incorrect and correct answers in all the subjects. Moreover, the tie-breaking criteria for NEET 2021 do not mention the age factor, as per the information brochure that was released this year.