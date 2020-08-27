NEET, JEE 2020 Exam News and LIVE Updates: Edu minister Ramesh Pokhriyal to issue video statement on entrance tests shortly

NEET, JEE 2020 Exam News and LIVE Updates: NTA has increased the number of examination centres from 570 to 660 (in case of JEE Main) and 2,546 to 3,843 (in case of NEET (UG) 2020) to avoid overcrowding at centres and to enforce social distancing norms. Hoowever, this does not solve the predicament of many a candidates who still need to make travel plans amid the pandemic as these centres are set up in select cities in India.

Auto refresh feeds

Referring to the growing chorus against the conduct of these exams in September in view of the rising COVID-19 cases, the academicians said in their letter, "Some are trying to play with future of students to propel their own political agenda".

Over 150 academicians from various universities in India and abroad have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that delaying the medical and engineering entrance exams – JEE-Mains and NEET – any further will mean compromising the future of students.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the phone and requested him to postpone NEET and JEE exams, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and the flood situation in the state, a senior official said. Patnaik, during his conversation with the prime minister, explained that Odisha is in the grip of a pandemic as well as flood, and students might face difficulties in appearing for the examinations, the official at the chief minister's office told reporters.

In an interview to DD News, "Students and guardians constantly put pressure on us to conduct NEET & JEE exams. SC too opined that full academic year can’t be wasted. After two deferments, exam dates have been finalized. 85% of JEE aspirants have already downloaded their admit cards!”

Even as Opposition to the holding of nationwide NEET and JEE exams goes in full swing, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has sought to defend the move, arguing that a majority of students indeed want the exam on the due date.

In response to the calls of deferring the entrance exams, the minister said, "NEET and JEE examinations are not examinations of class third or fourth. People passing these examinations contribute to nation-building. These examinations are essential. Therefore, this should not be made an issue."

Amid increasing demand for postponement of NEET and JEE 2020 exams during the coronavirus outbreak, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Thursday said 'exams are essential".

Over 17 lakh students have downloaded their admit cards for NEET, JEE exams, amid protests for their postponement due to Covid-19, and floods in some states, News18 reported. According to official data, 9,94,198 students have downloaded their admit cards for NEET (UG) and 7,49,408 students have downloaded admit cards for JEE (Mains).

Referring to the growing chorus against the conduct of these exams in September in view of the rising COVID-19 cases, the academicians said in their letter, "Some are trying to play with future of students to propel their own political agenda".

Over 150 academicians from various universities in India and abroad have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that delaying the medical and engineering entrance exams – JEE-Mains and NEET – any further will mean compromising the future of students.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the phone and requested him to postpone NEET and JEE exams, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and the flood situation in the state, a senior official said. Patnaik, during his conversation with the prime minister, explained that Odisha is in the grip of a pandemic as well as flood, and students might face difficulties in appearing for the examinations, the official at the chief minister's office told reporters.

In an interview to DD News, "Students and guardians constantly put pressure on us to conduct NEET & JEE exams. SC too opined that full academic year can’t be wasted. After two deferments, exam dates have been finalized. 85% of JEE aspirants have already downloaded their admit cards!”

Even as Opposition to the holding of nationwide NEET and JEE exams goes in full swing, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has sought to defend the move, arguing that a majority of students indeed want the exam on the due date.

Traveling is not safe for students, accommodation is difficult, public transportation is not fully functional & yet students are expected NOT to be anxious to write exams. @narendramodi should be more sensitive towards young students & postpone exams. 2/2 #AntiStudentsModiGovt

"Despite opposition from everyone, BJP govt is adamant on conducting NEET & JEE. Covid19 cases are increasing rapidly in the country & yet students are being forced to take risk. Should they pledge their lives to take the exams?" Siddaramiah tweeted with the hashtag #AntiStudentsModiGovt

Former Karnataka chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah has criticised the ruling BJP for steamrolling students into taking exam despite the vocal opposition to the move from almost all quarters. He also said that the government is not being considerate of the practical difficulties students will face in travelling to exam centres.

Furthermore, floods have impacted several states in India which has further impacted transport and travel in various parts of India. The National Testing Agency has increased the number of centres in light of the COVID-19 pandemic to avoid overcrowding at centres. But as per a list issued in Decempber 2019. these centres are situated in 155 cities, whereas the country has over 700 districts, which makes intercity travel almost impossible to avoid for many students.

Students have been vocally opposing the decision to conduct the NEET and JEE entrance exams for admission to medical and engineering courses in the middle of a pandemic. Applicants have also expressed concerns about issues such as about lack of transportation and inevitable crowding if the exams are not postponed.

The SP chief asked who will be held responsible if students contract the infection. He claimed that the saffron party is only concerned about people who vote for it. "It appears that the BJP has come to know that the youth dealing with unemployment problem would no longer vote for them therefore, it is acting in a revengeful manner against the youth and their guardians," Yadav alleged.

"Funny and illogical things are being spread by the BJP that when people can come out for other work, why can't they give exams? It has forgotten that people are moving out in compulsion and even those who want to stay at home to save themselves are now being forced to come out of their homes in the name of examinations," Yadav said in the letter.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday wrote an open letter opposing the central government's decision to hold NEET and JEE exams amid the coronavirus pandemic. He said the BJP-led government at the Centre is unnecessarily putting the students' health at risk.

NTA has increased the number of examination centres from 570 to 660 (in case of JEE Main) and 2,546 to 3,843 (in case of NEET (UG) 2020) to avoid overcrowding at centres and to enforce social distancing norms. Hoowever, this does not solve the predicament of many a candidates who still need to make travel plans amid the pandemic as these centres are set up in select cities in India.

NEET & JEE examinations are not examinations of class third or fourth. People passing these examinations contribute to nation-building. These examinations are essential. Therefore, this should not be made an issue: Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra pic.twitter.com/dNoWe8jEsc

In response to the calls of deferring the entrance exams, the minister said, "NEET and JEE examinations are not examinations of class third or fourth. People passing these examinations contribute to nation-building. These examinations are essential. Therefore, this should not be made an issue."

Amid increasing demand for postponement of NEET and JEE 2020 exams during the coronavirus outbreak, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Thursday said 'exams are essential".

Over 17 lakh students have downloaded their admit cards for NEET, JEE exams, amid protests for their postponement due to Covid-19, and floods in some states, News18 reported. According to official data, 9,94,198 students have downloaded their admit cards for NEET (UG) and 7,49,408 students have downloaded admit cards for JEE (Mains).

NEET, JEE 2020 Exam News and Latest Updates: The education ministry has decided to issue a video statement on the issue at 3 pm on Thursday in the wake of the controversy unfolding over its decision to conduct the NEET and JEE entrance exams.

NTA has increased the number of examination centres from 570 to 660 (in case of JEE Main) and 2,546 to 3,843 (in case of NEET (UG) 2020) to avoid overcrowding at centres and to enforce social distancing norms. However, this does not solve the predicament of many a candidates who still need to make travel plans amid the pandemic as these centres are set up in select cities in India.

Former Karnataka chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah has criticised the ruling BJP for steamrolling students into taking exam despite the vocal opposition to the move from several quarters

Even as Opposition to the holding of nationwide NEET and JEE exams goes in full swing, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has sought to defend the move, arguing that a majority of students indeed want the exam on the due date.

Over 150 academicians from various universities in India and abroad have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that delaying the medical and engineering entrance exams – JEE-Mains and NEET – any further will mean compromising the future of students.

Referring to the growing chorus against the conduct of these exams in September in view of the rising COVID-19 cases, the academicians said in their letter, "Some are trying to play with future of students to propel their own political agenda".

"Youths and students are the future of the nation but in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, clouds of uncertainty have gathered over their careers too. There are lot of apprehensions about admission and classes which need to be resolved at the earliest," they have said in their letter.

Like every year, this year too millions of students have passed their Class 12 exams and are now waiting at home to eagerly take the next step, the letter said.

"The government has announced the dates for JEE-Mains and NEET…any further delay in conducting the exams will result in waste of precious year for students. The dreams and future of our youth and students cannot be compromised at any cost. However, some are trying to play with the future of our students simply to propel their own political agenda and oppose the government,” it said.

The signatories include academicians from the Delhi University, IGNOU, Lucknow University, JNU, BHU, IIT Delhi and Indian academicians from foreign universities such as University of London, University of California, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem and Ben Gurion University, Israel, among others.

"We strongly believe that the central government will successfully conduct the JEE and NEET exams taking full precautions to ensure that the future of students is taken care of and the academic calendar for 2020-21 is rolled out," it added.

Over 14 lakh admit cards for the medical and engineering entrance exams - NEET and JEE - were downloaded after the National Testing Agency (NTA) released them on Wednesday, even as the issue was discussed extensively during a meeting of chief ministers of non-BJP ruled states who decided to jointly move the Supreme Court to seek deferment of these exams.

The issue, which has been a matter of intense public discourse for the past few months, has evoked contrasting views with many backing the holding of the tests arguing that not doing so would result in a zero academic year for students, while the Opposition and a section of activists demanding their postponement in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The issue also took political undertones on Wednesday with opposition leaders attacking the Central government.

While the NEET is planned on 13 September, engineering entrance exam JEE Main is scheduled from 1-6 September. Around 9.53 lakh candidates have registered for JEE-Mains and 15.97 lakh students have registered for NEET.

These exams have already been deferred twice in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

JEE-Main was originally supposed to be held from 7-11 April, but postponed to 18-23 July, NEET-UG was originally scheduled for 3 May, then pushed to 26 July.

They were postponed again and are now scheduled in September.