NEET, JEE 2020 Exam News and LIVE Updates: Edu minister Ramesh Pokhriyal to issue video statement on entrance tests shortly

NEET, JEE 2020 Exam News and Latest Updates: The education ministry has decided to issue a video statement on the issue at 3 pm on Thursday in the wake of the controversy unfolding over its decision to conduct the NEET and JEE entrance exams.
NTA has increased the number of examination centres from 570 to 660 (in case of JEE Main) and 2,546 to 3,843 (in case of NEET (UG) 2020) to avoid overcrowding at centres and to enforce social distancing norms. However, this does not solve the predicament of many a candidates who still need to make travel plans amid the pandemic as these centres are set up in select cities in India.
Former Karnataka chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah has criticised the ruling BJP for steamrolling students into taking exam despite the vocal opposition to the move from several quarters
Even as Opposition to the holding of nationwide NEET and JEE exams goes in full swing, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has sought to defend the move, arguing that a majority of students indeed want the exam on the due date.
Over 150 academicians from various universities in India and abroad have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that delaying the medical and engineering entrance exams – JEE-Mains and NEET – any further will mean compromising the future of students.
Referring to the growing chorus against the conduct of these exams in September in view of the rising COVID-19 cases, the academicians said in their letter, "Some are trying to play with future of students to propel their own political agenda".
"Youths and students are the future of the nation but in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, clouds of uncertainty have gathered over their careers too. There are lot of apprehensions about admission and classes which need to be resolved at the earliest," they have said in their letter.
Like every year, this year too millions of students have passed their Class 12 exams and are now waiting at home to eagerly take the next step, the letter said.
"The government has announced the dates for JEE-Mains and NEET…any further delay in conducting the exams will result in waste of precious year for students. The dreams and future of our youth and students cannot be compromised at any cost. However, some are trying to play with the future of our students simply to propel their own political agenda and oppose the government,” it said.
The signatories include academicians from the Delhi University, IGNOU, Lucknow University, JNU, BHU, IIT Delhi and Indian academicians from foreign universities such as University of London, University of California, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem and Ben Gurion University, Israel, among others.
"We strongly believe that the central government will successfully conduct the JEE and NEET exams taking full precautions to ensure that the future of students is taken care of and the academic calendar for 2020-21 is rolled out," it added.
Over 14 lakh admit cards for the medical and engineering entrance exams - NEET and JEE - were downloaded after the National Testing Agency (NTA) released them on Wednesday, even as the issue was discussed extensively during a meeting of chief ministers of non-BJP ruled states who decided to jointly move the Supreme Court to seek deferment of these exams.
The issue, which has been a matter of intense public discourse for the past few months, has evoked contrasting views with many backing the holding of the tests arguing that not doing so would result in a zero academic year for students, while the Opposition and a section of activists demanding their postponement in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The issue also took political undertones on Wednesday with opposition leaders attacking the Central government.
While the NEET is planned on 13 September, engineering entrance exam JEE Main is scheduled from 1-6 September. Around 9.53 lakh candidates have registered for JEE-Mains and 15.97 lakh students have registered for NEET.
These exams have already been deferred twice in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
JEE-Main was originally supposed to be held from 7-11 April, but postponed to 18-23 July, NEET-UG was originally scheduled for 3 May, then pushed to 26 July.
They were postponed again and are now scheduled in September.