NEET, JEE 2020 Exam News and LIVE Updates: SC hears review plea in-chamber, order to come out by evening

NEET, JEE 2020 Exam News and LIVE Updates: The Supreme Court has begun hearing of a plea of ministers of six Opposition-ruled states seeking review of its 17 August order allowing holding of NEET and JEE exams physically

Auto refresh feeds

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, BR Gavai and Krishna Murari is considering the matter in chambers.

The review plea has been filed by ministers from West Bengal (Moloy Ghatak), Jharkhand (Rameshwar Oraon), Rajasthan (Raghu Sharma), Chhattisgarh (Amarjeet Bhagat), Punjab (BS Sidhu) and Maharashtra (Uday Ravindra Sawant).

The apex court's 17 August order, which allowed the exams to be held has become a political battle as the ministers of six states - ruled by parties like Congress, TMC, JMM, NCP and Shiv Sena - sought postponement of the exams "in a manner that achieves the twin objectives of ensuring that the academic year of the students is not wasted and their health and safety is not compromised."

More than 82 per cent candidates appeared in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Main on the third day of the test on Thursday, amid stringent precautions in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said. The Ministry of Education officials said while the Thursday's attendance in the engineering entrance exam was 82.14 per cent, it was 81.08 per cent on Wednesday.

Around 45 percent candidates from Gujarat skipped the Joint Entrance Exams (JEE) which began nationwide on Tuesday for admission in engineering and pharmacy courses. A senior official said the percentage of students skipping the test stood at 25-30 percent in earlier years and the current figure was "10-15 per cent" more. The state government had said on Monday that 38,167 students had registered for the exam being conducted by the NTA

The Supreme Court is hearing the review plea in-chamber, which means the hearing is not open for general public or the media. The final order, however, is expected by today evening and the details will be updated here soon after.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, BR Gavai and Krishna Murari is considering the matter in chambers.

The review plea has been filed by ministers from West Bengal (Moloy Ghatak), Jharkhand (Rameshwar Oraon), Rajasthan (Raghu Sharma), Chhattisgarh (Amarjeet Bhagat), Punjab (BS Sidhu) and Maharashtra (Uday Ravindra Sawant).

The apex court's 17 August order, which allowed the exams to be held has become a political battle as the ministers of six states - ruled by parties like Congress, TMC, JMM, NCP and Shiv Sena - sought postponement of the exams "in a manner that achieves the twin objectives of ensuring that the academic year of the students is not wasted and their health and safety is not compromised."

More than 82 per cent candidates appeared in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Main on the third day of the test on Thursday, amid stringent precautions in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said. The Ministry of Education officials said while the Thursday's attendance in the engineering entrance exam was 82.14 per cent, it was 81.08 per cent on Wednesday.

The plea said that only two reasons given by the court - life must go on and students should not lose an academic year - do not constitute an authoritative and comprehensive judicial scrutiny of the issue

The review petition said the mere fact that lakhs of students have registered for the exam is not indicative of their consent or their willingness or their desire to attend physical exams. It said the 17 August order is "cryptic, non-speaking" and does not discuss various aspects and complexities involved in a matter of this magnitude.

Terming the decision to conduct the exam as irrational, the plea said that the top court failed to appreciate that the Union government had adequate time to establish at least one centre for every district for NEET (UG) and JEE (Mains) rather than having several centres in one district.

Around 45 percent candidates from Gujarat skipped the Joint Entrance Exams (JEE) which began nationwide on Tuesday for admission in engineering and pharmacy courses. A senior official said the percentage of students skipping the test stood at 25-30 percent in earlier years and the current figure was "10-15 per cent" more. The state government had said on Monday that 38,167 students had registered for the exam being conducted by the NTA

The Supreme Court is hearing the review plea in-chamber, which means the hearing is not open for general public or the media. The final order, however, is expected by today evening and the details will be updated here soon after.

NEET, JEE 2020 Exam News and Latest Updates: The Supreme Court has begun hearing of a plea of ministers of six Opposition-ruled states seeking review of its 17 August order allowing holding of NEET and JEE exams physically.

The ministers had claimed that the top court order failed to secure students' "right to life" and ignored "teething logistical difficulties" to be faced in conducting the exams during the COVID-19 pandemic.

National Testing Agency (NTA) which conducts both the exams is holding JEE Main Exams from 1 September to 6 September, while NEET exams will be held on 13 September.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, BR Gavai and Krishna Murari will consider the review plea in chambers.

The review matters in the top court are usually considered 'in-chambers' through circulation of the petition among all the judges of the bench. The judges then decide 'in-chambers' whether there is any merit in the review petition to re-examine the case in the open court hearing.

The apex court's 17 August order, which allowed the exams to be held has become a political battle as the ministers of six states - ruled by parties like Congress, TMC, JMM, NCP and Shiv Sena - sought postponement of the exams "in a manner that achieves the twin objectives of ensuring that the academic year of the students is not wasted and their health and safety is not compromised."

The review plea has been filed by ministers from West Bengal (Moloy Ghatak), Jharkhand (Rameshwar Oraon), Rajasthan (Raghu Sharma), Chhattisgarh (Amarjeet Bhagat), Punjab (BS Sidhu) and Maharashtra (Uday Ravindra Sawant).

The plea, filed through advocate Sunil Fernandes, said the apex court order fails to satisfy the safety and security concerns of students who have to appear for the exams.

The top court had refused to interfere with the conduct of the medical and engineering entrance exams, saying that life must go on and students can't lose a precious year due to the pandemic.

The apex court had on 17 August, dismissed a plea by one Sayantan Biswas and others seeking direction to NTA to postpone them after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta assured that all safeguards would be taken.

Terming the decision to conduct the exam as irrational, the plea said that the top court failed to appreciate that the Union government had adequate time to establish at least one centre for every district for NEET (UG) and JEE (Mains) rather than having several centres in one district.

The review petition said the mere fact that lakhs of students have registered for the exam is not indicative of their consent or their willingness or their desire to attend physical exams.

It said the 17 August order is "cryptic, non-speaking" and does not discuss various aspects and complexities involved in a matter of this magnitude.

The plea said that only two reasons given by the court - life must go on and students should not lose an academic year - do not constitute an authoritative and comprehensive judicial scrutiny of the issue.

It said that the apex court's observation that "Life Must Go On" may have very sound philosophical underpinnings but cannot be a substitute for valid legal reasoning and logical analysis of the various aspects involved in the conduct of the NEET UG and JEE exams.

"It is submitted that if the impugned order dated 17 August, 2020 is not reviewed then grave and irreparable harm and injury would befall on the student community of our country and not only will the health, welfare and safety of the students/candidates appearing for the NEET/JEE examinations would stand imperilled but also the public health at large would be in severe jeopardy in these COVID-19 pandemic times," the plea said.

The petition said that as per the NIA press release, approximately 9.53 lakhs and 15.97 lakhs students have been registered for JEE (Main) and NEET (UG) 2020 respectively.

The plea said that JEE Mains is slated to be conducted over 660 exam centres with 9.53 lakhs students appearing for it, roughly 1,443 students per centre. Similarly for NEET UG, 15.97 lakhs students will appear in 3,843 centres across the country, nearly 415 students per centre, it said.

"Such large movement of people will ipso facto prove to be a serious health hazard and will totally defeat the twin present-day solutions we have of combating the COVID-19 pandemic i.e. social distancing and avoidance of large public gatherings. On this short ground alone, the Impugned Order deserves to be recalled and the examinations deserve to be postponed," the plea said.

The petitioners do not wish to make any value judgment or political criticism of the Union government in such times but the undisputed facts are that there has been an exponential increase in COVID-19 positive cases as well as deaths due to the virus from April onwards.

"It is rather ironical that at the initial stage when there were much lesser number of COVID-19 positive cases, the examinations were postponed and now when the daily spread of the virus is at its peak the examinations are directed to be conducted forthwith," the plea said.