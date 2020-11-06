NEET Counselling 2020 result for first round of seat allotment declared, check at mcc.nic.in

Students who have been allotted MBBS or BDS seats falling under the 15 percent All India Quota (AIQ) in deemed, central universities, AIIMS, JIPMER, ESIC and AFMC will have to report online to the concerned institute between 6 and 12 November

The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) today (Friday, 6 November)released the NEET Counselling result 2020 for the first round of seat allotment.

Those candidates who had registered for the first round of seat allotment after clearing the NEET UG 2020 qualifying examination can check their names and college allotted to them at mcc.nic.in.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, students who have been allotted MBBS or BDS seats falling under the 15 percent All India Quota (AIQ) in deemed, central universities, AIIMS, JIPMER, ESIC and AFMC will have to report online to the concerned institute between 6 and 12 November.

As per India TV, seats have been allotted to candidates based on choices filled by them as well as the All India NEET ranks assigned by NTA.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent nationwide lockdown, admission to medical colleges have been delayed this year.

Steps to check NEET counselling 2020 first round seat allotment result:

Step 1: Log on to MCC's official website mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "UG Medical Counseling".

Step 3: Click on the result link flashing on the page.

Step 4: Tap on the NEET Counselling Result link.

Step 5: Enter your credentials to login and check the seat allotted to you.

If you are unable to visit the official website for some reason, copy the direct link mentioned below and paste on your browser to access the NEET counselling 2020 first round seat allotment result link:

https://mcc.nic.in/UGCounselling/home/ShowPdf?Type=50C9E8D5FC98727B4BBC93CF5D64A68DB647F04F&ID=68B5193FD0F5308BAAC9D9EED453A89E6925BCF9

Documents required for verification

At the time of the verification of documents, candidates will be required to provide their high school and intermediate mark sheets as well as passing certificates, identity proof, birth certificate, category certificate and 6 passport size photographs.

Second round to begin from 18 Nov

The second round of NEET counselling 2020 will be from 18 to 22 November and the result of the round will be declared on 25 November.

Registration for the NEET mop-up round will be held from 10 to 14 December. The result will be declared on 17 December.

Transfer of non-reporting and non-joining vacant seats for stray vacancy round will be held between 28 and 31 December. NEET Counselling for state quota seats will be conducted separately by the individual states.