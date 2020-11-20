NEET counselling 2020: Registrations for round 2 to begin today; check mcc.nic.in

The NEET undergraduate counselling 2020 is being conducted to screen candidates seeking admission in 15% of the seats in all government medical and dental colleges

The registrations for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG counselling 2020 round 2 is all set to start from Friday, 20 November. The registrations will be conducted by the Directorate General of Health Sciences (DGHS) on behalf of the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC).

Candidates who wish to register themselves for the NEET counselling process can visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

As per the new schedule, applicants can register for round 2 counselling when the window opens on Friday till 8 pm on 23 November. Once candidates have successfully registered, they will have to enter their choice of college and course and the choice filling can be done till 11.59 pm on 24 November.

Earlier, the round 2 counselling for NEET was scheduled to begin from 18 November.

According to Careers 360, the dates were pushed back due to the revision of seat matrix owing to the addition of seats reserved for Wards of Insured Persons (IP Quota) in the final number of MBBS/ BDS seats.

The NEET undergraduate counselling 2020 is being conducted to screen candidates seeking admission in 15 percent of the seats available in all government medical and dental colleges. On the other hand, 100 percent of deemed and Central University, along with ESIC, AFMC, AIIMS and JIPMER seats are available for the candidates.

The seat allotment result for Round 2 counselling will be released on 27 November and candidates can report to the allotted college from 28 November.

The last date to physically report for verification of documents and submission of fees is 8 December. There is no option to opt out in this counselling level and candidates who participate in Round 2 would not be allowed to participate in other counselling.