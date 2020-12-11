NEET Counselling 2020: Online registration for mop-up round for 3,661 seats begins; enroll at mcc.nic.in

As many as 17,777 aspirants have been allotted medical and dental seats in NEET counselling round 1 seat allotment 2020

NEET counselling 2020 online registration for mop-up round for admission to MBBS/BDS courses has been started by the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC). NEET UG 2020 qualified can register on the official website - mcc.nic.in.

As per seat matrix for mop up round MBBS and BDS UG 2020, there are a total of 3,661 seats available under various quotas.

As per the NEET UG counselling 2020 schedule, candidates can register online by 14 December. Processing of Seat Allotment will be held on 15 and 16 December. The result of NEET 2020 mop-up will be declared on 17 December.

Candidates who will be allotted seat will have to report to the college and complete the admission process and document verification between 18 and 26 December. Candidates at the time of registration will be required to fill their preferences of courses and colleges.

As many as 17,777 aspirants have been allotted medical and dental seats in NEET counselling round 1 seat allotment 2020. In round 2, a total of 23,616 students have been allotted seats.

Candidates who have registered for round 1 and round 2 of NEET UG counselling 2020 but were not allotted any seat will not have to register again for mop-up round.

Steps to register for NEET 2020 counselling mop-up round:

Step 1: Log on to the Medical Counseling Committee's official website - mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on UG Medical Counseling tab on the page.

Step 3: Tap on "New Registration".

Step 4: Enter all the details correctly including NEET roll number, application number, name, date of birth, mother's name, mobile number, email address.

Step 5: Using the OTP, fill the application form.

Step 6: Mention the choices of colleges and courses and lock them.

Step 7: Pay the required counselling fee.

Transfer of non-reporting and non-joining vacant medical seat to deemed and central universities, ESIC, AIIMS and JIPMER for stray vacancy round will be conducted by MCC from 27 to 31 December.