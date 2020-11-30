NEET Counselling 2020: MCC to release Round 2 allotment letter today at mcc.nic.in

NEET counselling in the third round will begin from 10 December and the results are expected to be declared by 17 December

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the NEET 2020 allotment letter for the second round of counselling on Monday, 30 November, on its official website at mcc.nic.in.

Candidates who have registered for the second round of NEET counselling this year are advised to download their NEET 2020 allotment letters in the online mode once the allotment letters are officially released on the website.

The final result for Round 2 of UG 2020 counselling is currently available and the downloading of allotment letter facility is going to be available from Monday. The report added that the registration for the second round of NEET counselling had begun on 20 November. The last date to fill and lock their choices of seats was till 24 November.

Follow these steps to download NEET allotment letter 2020 once it is released:

Step 1: Open the search engine of your choice and type the name the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the orange tab on the homepage that reads: ‘UG Medical Counselling’

Step 3: Now, the link to ‘Allotment Letter Round 2’ can be found under the Online Services section

Step 4: Clicking on it will take you to a new webpage

Step 5: Here you will have to select your round of counselling, enter your roll number, date of birth and the security pin

Step 6: Click on ‘Submit’ and you will be redirected to another page

Step 7: View, download and take a print out of the allotment letter

Here is the direct link for the result of second round UG counselling 2020

After screening the candidates who have been selected in the round two counselling, MCC will begin the third round soon. NEET counselling in the third round will begin from 10 December and the results are expected to be declared by 17 December.