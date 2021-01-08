NEET Counselling 2020: MCC declares stray vacancy round result for 2,463 seats at mcc.nic.in

Students who have been allotted seat in the round will be required to report at respective college for verification of documents by 15 January

NEET counselling 2020 stray vacancy round result has been declared by the Medical Counseling Committee on its official website - mcc.nic.in. The result for the candidates has been declared in the PDF format.

Separate eligible candidate list has been released for Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), Delhi University, Employee State Insured Cooperation (ESIC), Deemed and Central universities.

As per a report by NDTV, the NEET counselling stray round was conducted to fill 2,463 vacant seats for MBBS and BDS programmed offered by AIIMS, VMMC, DU, AMU, BHU, JIPMER, JMI, deemed universities, and ESIC.

Students who have been allotted seat in the round will be required to report at respective college for verification of documents by 15 January.

According to a report by Times Now, medical colleges in the country are expected to start session for the undergraduate courses from 2 February 2021. Students will have to download the NEET 2020 stray vacancy round result and carry it along with them to the college at the time of document verification.

Steps to check and download MCC NEET Counselling Stray Round Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the Medical Counseling Committee’s official website - mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on UG Medical Counseling.

Step 3: Under the homepage, under the Download section, tap on the NEET UG Counselling stray round result link

Step 4: The result will be displayed on your screen in PDF format.

Step 5: The list will mention your name, roll number, nationality.

Step 6: Carefully check all the details before saving and taking a print out for future reference.

Here is the direct to download MCC NEET stray vacancy round result 2020: https://mcc.nic.in/UGCounselling/