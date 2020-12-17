NEET Counselling 2020: MCC declares provisional mop-up round result for MBBS, BDS courses at mcc.nic.in

Medical aspirants who will be allotted seats will be required to report to the college and complete the admission process as well as document verification between 18 and 26 December

The provisional result for the mop-up round of NEET UG Counselling 2020 has been declared by the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) on its website - mcc.nic.in. The final result of NEET mop-up round 2020 will be declared by the Council on Thursday (17 October) evening.

MCC said in a notification, "Any discrepancy in the result may be informed to MCC of DGHS through email on the Email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com till 10.00 am of 17 December, 2020, after which the result will be treated as Final."

Medical aspirants who will be allotted seats will be required to report to the college and complete the admission process as well as document verification between 18 and 26 December.

In NEET UG counselling 2020 round 1 seat allotment, 17,777 candidates have been allotted medical and dental seats, while in the round 2, as many as 23,616 students have been allotted seats. NEET mop-up round is conducted to fill the vacant seats in deemed and central universities, ESIC, AIIMS and JIPMER for admission in MBBS/BDS courses.

Candidates who were not allotted seats in the first two rounds or those who exited from NEET 2020 counselling were eligible to participate in the mop-up round.

Steps to check NEET Mop-Up round provisional result 2020:

Step 1: Go to the official website of Medical Counseling Committee - mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Select UG Medical Counseling.

Step 3: Tap on the link for Mop-up Round Provisional Result 2020.

Step 4: The result will open in a PDF document.

Step 5: Scroll down and check for your NEET UG 2020 roll number, college and course allotted in the list.

Here is the direct link to check NEET Mop-Up round provisional result 2020