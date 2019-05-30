NEET Answer Key 2019: NTA releases NEET Answer Key today on ntaneet.nic.in; last date to submit objection tomorrow

NEET Answer Key 2019 | The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the answer key to National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to undergraduate medical and dental courses today (Thursday, 30 May) on the official website ntaneet.nic.in.

Students can click on 'Candidate Login' option available on the NEET website and check their respective answer keys and submit objections, if any.

The answer key to NEET 2019 exam, which was conducted between 5 May and 20 May, can be downloaded till tomorrow (Friday, 31 May) up to 11.50 pm. This year, a total of 15,19,375 candidates had registered for the NEET examination, NDTV reported.

It has to be noted that candidates doubting their marked answers can raise objections to the official NEET Answer Key 2019 by paying applicable fee for re-evaluation. The last day for raising objection is 31 May.

As per the official notice, "The candidates are required to pay online a sum of Rs 1,000 (one thousand only) as processing fee for each question challenged. The payment of the processing fee may be made through Debit/Credit Card/Net Banking. The processing fee will be refunded if the challenge is found correct. No challenge will be entertained without receipt of processing fee."

Here are the steps for raising objection in NEET Answer Key 2019:

Step 1: Login to NEET official website – ntaneet.nic.in

Step 2: Select the 'candidate login' option

Step 3: Enter your application number and password

Step 4: After logging in, click on the option 'Apply NEET Answer Key 2019 Challenge'

Step 5: The question paper will appear on the screen with your marked responses, select the desired questions which you want to challenge

Step 6: Move to select the probable answer you think should be the accurate one

Step 7: Do the final selection of question and answer with choosing the question and answer IDs for them

Step 8: Submit your objections of NEET Answer Key 2019 by clicking on 'Final Submit' button

Step 9: Pay the fee of Rs 1000 for each questions in online mode

Step 10: Take a print out of the fee payment made

After receiving the objections against the NEET Answer Key 2019, responsible authorities will reevaluate the answers and then the final NEET result will be declared. Candidates will receive the refund only if the challenged question is found correct and the marks for the same question will also be added on the scorecard.

The NEET Result 2019 is likely to be declared in the first week of June.