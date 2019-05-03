NEET Admit Card 2019: NTA likely to change exam centres in Odisha in wake of Cyclone Fani

NEET Admit Card 2019 | On account of the severe cyclonic storm Fani that hit Odisha on Friday morning, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to change examination centres for the upcoming National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2019 in the state, reported News18.

The NTA had already changed the NEET 2019 examination centres for several states some days ago on account of the ongoing Lok Sabha Election. The date of the exam remains unchanged and according to the NEET 2019 schedule the written test will be conducted on 5 May across several centres.

This year, over 15 lakh students have applied for the competitive exam for admission to medical courses in India and abroad. This is higher than the 13 lakh candidates who appeared for NEET in 2018.

Candidates appearing for NEET 2019 examination are advised to download the revised NEET 2019 admit card which will carry details of the 2019 NEET exam centres or venue, address and the code. Students can check ntaneet.nic.in for the NEET 2019 admit card.

How to download your NEET 2019 admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website ntaneet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the 'download admit card' link

Step 3: Enter your registration number to log in on the new window that opens

Step 5: Your NEET 2019 admit card will appear on your screen

Step 6: Download your admit card and take a print out

Odisha has seven NEET exam centres this year – Angul (3601), Balasore/Baleswar (3602), Behrampur (3603), Bhubaneshwar 3604, Cuttack (3605), Rourkela (3606), Sambalpur (3607).

Starting this year, the government has made NEET mandatory for Indian students who wish to study medicine abroad, as a result of which the number of candidates is higher. No candidate will be allowed to enter the exam hall without a valid NEET admit card. When students download their admit card, a PDF of the hall ticket will also be emailed to their registered email ID.

