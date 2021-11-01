NEET 2021 results declared: Mrinal Kutteri, Tanmay Gupta, Karthika G Nair share top spot with perfect 720 out of 720 marks
Students who have appeared in the NEET undergraduate exams 2021, can check their result on the official website at neet.nta.nic.in
The National Testing Agency has announced the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2021 results today on its official website at nta.ac.in. Aspiring candidates who had appeared in the NEET undergraduate exams 2021 can check their result on the official website neet.nta.nic.in.
The results were declared at 8 pm. Due to heavy traffic, NTA's official website neet.nta.nic.in even went down for a while.
How to check NEET results
- - Visit the official website https://neet.nta.nic.in
- - On the homepage, go to the NEET UG 2021 results available on the homepage
- - Now, enter your credentials such as date of birth, roll number, and other details
- - Within a few seconds, NEET UG 2021 result will be displayed on the screen
- - Verify the details and download the scorecard for future use
Meet the toppers
Three students, Telangana's Mrinal Kutteri, Delhi's Tanmay Gupta and Maharashtra's Karthika G Nair, shared the top rank in medical entrance exam NEET-UG with a perfect 720 out of 720 marks.
A tie-breaking formula will be used at the counselling stage for these three candidates, an NTA official said.
Fifteen candidates were identified using unfair means during the exam and their result has been cancelled, the official added.
Nikhar Bansal from Agra has scored All India Rank 5 in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021. He has obtained 715 out of 720 marks in the medical entrance exam and now aims to study MBBS from AIIMS New Delhi. Bansal comes from a family of doctors.
His father is a doctor and his brother is studying medicine from Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC), New Delhi. His elder brother was also one of the top scorers in NEET three years ago as he had obtained AIR 28 in NEET 2019.
Top 10 medical colleges in India
As per the NIRF 2021 ranking released by the Ministry of Education, these are the top 10 medical colleges in India.
Rank 1: All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi
Rank 2: Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh
Rank 3: Christian Medical College, Vellore
Rank 4: National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Science, Bengaluru
Rank 5: Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Science, Lucknow
Rank 6: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
Rank 7: Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
Rank 8: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry
Rank 9: King George’s Medical University, Lucknow
Rank 10: Kasturba Medical College, Manipal
A record 16.14 lakh candidates had registered for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) this year.
The exam was conducted on 12 September and the provisional answer key was released on 15 October.
With inputs from PTI
