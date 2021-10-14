As medical students are patiently waiting for the release of the entrance exam result, the NEET 2021 application correction window will close on Thursday, 14 October.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the preliminary answer key for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 in the coming days. As medical students are patiently waiting for the release of the entrance exam result, the NEET 2021 application correction window will close on Thursday, 14 October.

It was earlier informed that the NEET 2021 entrance exam application form correction facility will close on 13 October but NTA later decided to extend this facility by a day. After the release of the preliminary answer key, candidates can download them by visiting the official website at neet.nta.nic.in or ntaneet.nic.in.

Following the preliminary answer key release, students will get a few days to raise objections against them, if any. Only after reviewing the objections, the final answer key will be released. The results will be based on the final answer key provided by the concerned authority.

Meanwhile, with this preliminary answer key, students can estimate their score and also guess the college they can get admission into.

Steps to download NEET answer key 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official website at https://neet.nta.nic.in/

Step 2: Search and click on the answer key link when activated (on the homepage)

Step 3: Candidates need to log in using their credentials

Step 4: After providing all details, a PDF file will open. Kindly download and go through

As per the marking system, candidates should note that for every correct answer, applicants will be awarded four marks while for every wrong answer one mark will be deducted. Also, the percentile score is calculated by multiplying the number of candidates who appeared by 100 with the raw or estimated score divided by the total number of applicants who appeared for the exam.

More than 95 percent of 16 lakh aspirants who registered for the exam attempted it.