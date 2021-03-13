NEET 2021: Entrance test for admission to MBBS/BDS programmes to be conducted on 1 Aug, says NTA

Candidates wanting to apply for the undergraduate programmes can submit their application for NEET 2021 on the official portal ntaneet.nic.in

NEET 2021: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to undergraduate medical courses will be conducted on 1 August, the Ministry of Education's National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Friday.

Candidates wanting to apply to MBBS/BDS programmes will be able to submit an application for the entrance examination on the official portal ntaneet.nic.in. For more details, candidates can also check the NTA's official website nta.ac.in.

"The NEET (UG), 2021, is going to be conducted by NTA for admission to MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS courses as per the relevant norms, guidelines and regulations notified by the regulatory bodies concerned. The exam will be conducted in 11 languages, including Hindi and English, through pen and paper mode on 1 August," the NTA said in the official notification.

A bulletin with detailed information regarding the test, syllabus, eligibility criteria for age, reservation, categorisation of seats, examination fee, cities of examination, state code will be available shortly when the submission of the application form for NEET (UG) starts, it added.

The list of documents needed as part of the application form for the NEET exam is: Class 10 and Class 12 certificates and mark sheets, copy of Aadhar card, passport number, ration card number, bank account details, passport-size photograph, signature and left-hand thumbprint.

Candidates who wish to appear for the NEET exam have to meet all the eligibility criteria, which include being "between 17 and 25 years old, having passed Class 12 or equivalent with Physics, Chemistry, Biology or Biotechnology and English as core subjects from a recognised board," NDTV reported.

The NEET exam was delayed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was held on 13 September amid strict protocol.

Over 13.66 lakh candidates appeared for NEET 2020. Out of which, 7,71,500 students qualified the exam.

With inputs from PTI