NEET 2020: NTA releases notification, online registration for exam to begin from 4 pm today; check ntaneet.nic.in for more information

NEET 2020 | The online registration for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 will begin on Monday (2 December 2019) from 4 pm on its online registration on its official website (ntaneet.nic.in). As per the information released on the official website by National Testing Agency (NTA), the last date to apply for NEET 2020 is 31 December, 2019. All interested candidates can visit the official website i.e. ntaneet.nic.in and fill up the registration form. NEET undergraduate 2020 exam will be OMR-based. The scores in NEET-UG 2020 will be converted into a percentile score.

According to the notification, the admit card for the exam is expected to be out by 27 March 2020 and the date of the examination is 3 May 2020. The tentative date of the results is 4 June 2020. The applicants who pass the NEET exam are eligible to apply to MBBS and other courses.

It is important to note that NEET 2020 is now the only undergraduate level medical entrance examination in the country. The examination is required for admissions to all medical/ dental seats in the country, including in AIIMS, JIPMER, private medical colleges, state-run medical colleges, AFMC, ESIC, etc. All candidates who wish to pursue medicine from abroad are also required to appear for the NEET 2020 examination and qualify the same to get the necessary certificate/ permission to study medicine abroad.

The documents required for the application include Class 10 and 12 marksheet, scanned copies of the candidate's passport-sized photo and signature, and ID proof like Aadhaar card of Voter ID card. The exam is a three-hour long exam made up of three sections — physics, chemistry and biology. Biology has 90 questions, while physics and chemistry have 45 questions each.

Step to submit online registration for NEET 2020 examination:

Step 1: Visit the official website, ntaneet.nic.in click the direct link here

Step 2: Click on ‘Online submission for application for NEET 2020’

Step 3: Click on ‘new registration’

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 5: Fill in details and press submit

Step 7: Make payment

Entrance Test for Medical Admissions notification has been released by the NTA in both Hindi and English and can be found on the official website. Candidates who have completed their 10+2 from open school are not eligible for appearing in NEET 2020. Link for registration/ filling online application forms would be activated at 4 pm on the official website.

