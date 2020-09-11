NEET 2020: NTA changes exam centres for some candidates to implement COVID-19 guidelines

Students whose exam centres have been changed will have to download their admit card from ntaneet.nic.in

National Testing Agency (NTA) has changed the examination centre for some of the candidates who will be appearing for the NEET (UG) 2020 that will be conducted on Sunday, 13 September. The exam will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm.

According to a report, the change of centres for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) undergraduate examination has been done due to implementation of COVID-19 measures.

NTA said, "There is no change in the centre cities of the candidate; only centres have been changed.

The candidates whose centres have been changed are informed through SMS as well as email. They are also being informed telephonically, the agency said on its notification released at nta.ac.in.

According to a report by Times Now, at many exam centres, the number of students has been further divided.

Students who exam centres have been changed will have to download their admit card, or hall ticket, again. All the pages of the admit have to be download and printed.

Here's the direct link to download NEET (UG) 2020 admit card - https://ntaneet.nic.in/ntaneet/welcome.aspx

NTA has also attached the list of old as well as new centres along with its notification.

A report by Careers 360 said that a total of test centres have been added or changed. The centres have been changed in 15 states.

For the safety of students amid the COVID-19 pandemic, NTA has increased NEET 2020 exam centres from 2,546 to 3,843 for travelling purposes and social distancing norms.

For the easy commutation of candidates taking the examination in the national capital, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will start plying trains on all sections from 6 am.

The Delhi Metro resumed services in phases from 7 September after the Central government's nod. Services were stopped due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown.