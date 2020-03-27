NEET 2020 admit card not to be released today; exam body to reveal fresh date later

The National Testing Agency will not issue NEET 2020 Admit Card today due to the coronavirus lockdown. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 hall ticket numbers were supposed to be released at the official website https://ntaneet.nic.in/ntaneet/welcome.aspx .

According to a report in Hindustan Times, a NEET official has said that the admit card release date has been deferred for the time being. The exam conducting authority hasn't decided on the revised dates as of now.

The NEET 2020 examination is scheduled to be held on 3 May. The exam will be conducted in 11 languages across various centres in India. The NTA will release NEET 2020 results on 4 June.

NEET 2020 Admit Card: How to download

After the admit card is issued, candidates can download it by following the below-listed steps

Step 1: Go to the official website - ntaneet.nic.in

Step 2: Look for a tab “NEET 2020 admit card download’ and click on it

Step 3: Enter the registration number and password

Step 4: Download NEET 2020 Hall ticket and keep a copy with you

Candidates who are preparing for the NEET 2020 exam are advised to keep visiting the official website for future updates.

The entrance examination is conducted for admission to MBBS/BDS courses and other undergraduate medical courses in recognized medical and dental institutes in India.

