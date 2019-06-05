NEET 2019 Result Declared: NTA announces NEET UG results; here's how to check marks on ntaneet.nic.in

NEET Result 2019 Declared | The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the NEET Result 2019 today (Wednesday, 5 June) on the official website ntaneet.nic.in. Candidates can also check mcc.nic.in and nta.ac.in for additional information.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test was held by the NTA on 5 May. But in Odisha, the medical entrance exam was postponed to 20 May in view of the disruption caused by Cyclone Fani.

The exam was also held on 20 May in Karnataka for hundreds of candidates who missed NEET 2019 on 5 May after the Hampi Express took a 120-kilometre longer route from North Karnataka to Bengaluru. Students had to reach their exam centres by 1.30 pm, but the train reached the station at 2.30 pm. The Indian Railways had written to the Ministry of Human Resource Development to have NTA conduct NEET 2019 for these candidates again.

Steps to check NEET Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit official websites ntaneet.nic.in or mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Search for a tab that says 'Download NEET Result 2019'

Step 3: Click on the link and on the new window, enter the required details

Step 4: The NTA NEET Result 2019 will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

NEET UG is conducted for admissions to MBBS and BDS programmes offered at medical and dental colleges that are approved by the Medical Council of India. NEET undergraduate scores are also used for admission to AYUSH courses.

This year, more than 1.5 million candidates appeared for NEET 2019. Reports said candidates found the paper easy to moderately difficult as most of the questions were based on NCERT syllabus.

NTA released the NEET 2019 answer key and accepted objections against the same till 31 May. Candidates had to pay a fee of Rs 1,000 for every question they challenged. They could use the official NEET UG answer key to predict their scores in the medical entrance exam.

Click here to follow LIVE updates on NEET 2019 Results

Merit list and admission

The NEET 2019 merit list will be prepared as per the directives of Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Medical Council of India and Dental Council of India. The admission process will be carried out in accordance with the NEET medical merit list 2019 and NEET dental merit list 2019.

Last year, the cut-off for the general category was 119 marks, for SC/ST and OBC categories was 96 and for candidates with special needs was between 107 and 118.

After the results are declared, counseling for seats under 15 percent all-India quota and all seats at Central institutes, including Delhi University, BHU, Aligarh Muslim University, AFMC, ESI and deemed universities will begin soon. The Medical Counselling Committee of the Directorate General of Health Services will conduct online counselling.

NTA was established as an autonomous organisation to conduct entrance exams for admissions and fellowships to higher educational institutes.