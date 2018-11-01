NEET 2019: Registrations to close on 30 November; apply now at ntaneet.nic.in

The online registration for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for 2019 has begun on the official website (ntaneet.nic.in) of the National Testing Agency (NTA). The registration started on Thursday and will close on 30 November 2018.

The exam is scheduled to be held on 5 May 2019, from 2 pm to 5 pm, and will carry a total of 720 marks. The result is scheduled to be declared a month later on 5 June 2019.

In terms of the guidelines, the official website says that, "Candidates must ensure that the email address and mobile number provided in the online application form are their own because all the information and/or communication will be sent by NTA through emails and SMS."

The admit cards will be available on the official website from 15 April onwards. The applicants who pass the NEET exam are eligible to apply to MBBS and other courses. The documents required for the application include Class 10 and 12 marksheet, scanned copies of the candidate's passport-sized photo and signature, and ID proof like Aadhaar card of Voter ID card.

The exam is a three-hour long exam made up of three sections — physics, chemistry and biology. Biology has 90 questions, while physics and chemistry have 45 questions each.

Almost 13 lakh students are expected to appear for the NEET exam in 2019. The exam has been planned as a single exam. The question paper will be in English and Hindi or nine other regional languages.

With inputs from agencies