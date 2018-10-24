NEET 2019 registration to start on 1 November; check eligibility and application process here

The registration process for the country’s largest medical entrance exam, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Exam (NEET), is scheduled to start on 1 November. The newly established exam conducting body, the National Testing Agency (NTA), will release the NEET 2019 application form with the information brochure on the said day.

While changes announced by NTA early in June with regard to the exam such as computer-based test held in multiple sessions were revoked, the status quo in terms of exam mode and number of sessions has been maintained with NEET 2019 remaining a single window, pen-paper based exam.

NEET — Gateway to which courses?

— NEET is the sole gateway for admission to MBBS and BDS courses in all government colleges, private colleges, central universities and deemed universities in the country, with the exception of AIIMS and JIPMER institutions.

— Qualifying NEET is also mandatory for students who intend to pursue medical and dental courses abroad.

— Apart from MBBS and BDS, NEET will offer admission to all Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy (AYUSH) undergraduate courses. BAMS, BUMS, BHMS, BNYS and BSMS will be included in AYUSH courses.

— In addition, NEET score is required for admission to 15 percent All India Quota seats in government and private veterinary colleges offering BVSc and AH courses, except for the colleges of Jammu and Kashmir.

Eligible or not?

NEET eligibility has undergone a lot of controversies and therefore remains a topic of contemplation for students. The basic requirements needed to be fulfilled by the candidates can be only confirmed once the information brochure is released. However, prospective test-takers can check here the current regulations laid down by the Medical Council of India and the latest judgments of the Delhi High Court.

Indian nationals, foreign nationals, National Residents of India (NRIs), Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs), and Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs) are eligible to apply for NEET, considering they fulfill the age and academic requirements. The much-talked-about upper age limit, which was reintroduced for NEET 2018, has been stayed and is likely to remain for the students applying for NEET 2019. This implies candidates should be between 17 and 25 years (30 years for reserved categories) of age to take the entrance exam.

In terms of academic requirements, candidates should have biology, physics, chemistry and english in their qualifying examination. A minimum score of 50 percent marks (40 percent in case of SC/ST/OBC) in science subjects in aggregate is necessary while passing in all these subjects individually, including English, is also required.

The Delhi High Court struck down the regulation which debarred open school students from appearing for NEET. Therefore, this criterion is unlikely to be introduced in NEET 2019.

Students who had biology as an additional subject were also allowed to appear for NEET 2018. So it is expected that it will be allowed again.

NEET 2019 Application – process, important guidelines

With NTA taking over from CBSE, the official website for NEET 2019 has changed to ntaneet.nic.in. NEET application form will be made available here from 1 November. Currently, the website is under maintenance.

Key Points of NEET 2019 Registration Process:

Application form of NEET will be available in online mode only from 1 to 30 November, 2018.

Aadhaar is not mandatory and candidates can provide details of any valid ID proof like passport number, ration card number, bank account number among others. It must be ensured that the details given in the ID proof support the details submitted by the candidates while filling the application form.

Documents to be kept ready beforehand include the Class 10 marksheet, photograph and signature. Candidates who have already cleared their Class 12 must keep the details of that ready. Photograph must be a recent coloured one in JPG format with a file size of 10 to 100 KB. Signature must be in black ink in JPG format with a file size of 3 to 20 KB.

NEET exam centres, in case of candidates opting to write in languages other than English or Hindi, will be restricted to the state where it is spoken. For instance, NEET question paper in Marathi will be only available in Maharashtra. While NEET 2018 was held in 150 centres, the number is expected to rise, going by the recent indications by the authorities.

NEET application fee is expected to be the same — unreserved category and OBC candidates will have to pay Rs 1,400, while SC/ST/PH candidates need to pay Rs 750. The acceptable mode of payment will be debit card/credit credit/net banking.

Mistakes in NEET application form?

It is expected that the authorities will open up a correction window tentatively in December to facilitate the correction of any mistakes made by the candidates. The details of what can be corrected and what cannot is yet to be announced.

NEET 2019 is slated to be held on 5 May. The admit card will be released on 15 April in online mode. The result for the entrance exam will be declared on 5 June.