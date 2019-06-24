NEET 2019: Registration for first round of counselling for UG admissions closes today; apply at mcc.nic.in before 5 pm

NEET 2019 | The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will close the registration process for the first round of counselling for admission to undergraduate level medical and dental courses on 24 June. Interested candidates need to apply before 5 pm on Monday at mcc.nic.in. The payment facility, however, will be available till 25 June, 2 pm, according to the official notification.

Those applicants who successfully register will be allowed to chose their prefered institute and course and lock the choice. The process will only start on 25 June. Based on the choices and merit, seat allocation list will be released on 26 June, 2019 and the final result will be available on 27 June.

Thereafter, those who successfully verify their documents from 28 June to 3 July will be granted admissions.

Here is how to register for NEET 2019 counselling:

Step 1: Visit the official website, mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘UG medical counselling’

Step 3: Click on ‘new registration’

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 5: Fill in details and press submit

Step 7: Make payment

Meanwhile, the registration for the second round of counselling will be conducted from 6-8 July till 5 pm. The payment window for the same will be open until 9 July. The same date, the choice of filling will be made available till 5 pm. And the seat allotment for round two will be available from 10-11 July and document verification will take place on 13 July.

Those who do not wish to take admission after the second round of counselling will be given a refund on their registration fee. To take a refund, candidates will have to report to their allotted college and inform that they wish to forfeit their seats.

In case of a query related to finance, students can contact the authorities at the helpline number 18001027637, the notification read.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.