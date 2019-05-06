NEET 2019: National Testing Agency announces NEET 2019 exam in Odisha on 20 May; test centres to remain same

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) which was cancelled in Odisha in view of the disruption caused by Cyclone Fani will now be held on 20 May. The exam was initially scheduled to be held on 5 May in Odisha along with other states across the country.

However, the exam was postponed only for students whose centres were based in Odisha.

Higher Education Secretary R Subrahmanyam has tweeted saying, "On the request of Odisha government in wake of the Cyclone Fani, the NEET (UG) 2019 exam, which was scheduled to held on 5 May, was postponed only for the candidates having examination centres in Odisha. The examination for the above candidates will be held on 20 May from 10 am to 1 pm.”

The exam centres will remain the same in Odisha but the National Testing Agency (NTA) will release revised admit cards for the state candidates soon. Candidates should check the official site ntaneet.nic.in for further update in this regard.

NEET was held in other parts of the country on 5 May for over 1.5 million candidates.

Cyclone Fani tore its way through Odisha last Friday, unleashing windstorm of up to 175 kilometres per hour. At least eight people were killed in the severe storm even as thousands of houses were blown away.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.