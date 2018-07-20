You are here:
NEET 2018: Supreme Court stays Madras HC order awarding 196 grace marks to students who took exam in Tamil

Jul 20, 2018

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday stayed an order of the Madurai bench of Madras High Court awarding 196 grace marks to NEET students who had opted to write the examination in Tamil language on account of error in translation.

A view of Supreme Court of India. PTI

A bench of Justices SA Bobde and L Nageswara Rao stayed the order and issued notice on a plea of the CBSE challenging the high court order.

The bench posted the matter for hearing after two weeks and asked the parties to come out with a solution to deal with the situation, saying, "We cannot dole out marks in this fashion".

The bench observed that it appears that after the judgment, the students who opted for the Tamil language are in an advantageous position over others.

The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court had on 10 July ordered the CBSE to grant 196 marks – 4 marks each for 49 erroneously translated questions – in the Tamil version of this year's NEET to the students who took the exam in the regional language.


