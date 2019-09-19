'Need to answer criminals in own language': In interview with News18, Yogi Adityanath addresses UP's tag of 'encounter state'

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, in an exclusive interview with Network18 group editor-in-chief Rahul Joshi on Thursday, addressed the criticism of a "deteriorating" law and order situation in the state. Speaking about Uttar Pradesh being termed as an "encounter state", Adityanath said that criminals had to be "answered" in the language they were using.

Lauding the BJP government in the state, Adityanath said that the administration's "sensitivity towards the common man needs to be credited". He added, "The seriousness of acting on complaints need to be credited."

Taking a hardline approach against "history-sheeters", Adityanath said, "The second important thing that needs to be remembered is that when the culprit starts shooting, our jawan cannot sit there with folded hands. They need to be answered in the language of a culprit, a history-sheeter."

Reportedly, around 80 people have been killed in the first two years of the Adityanath government. Deccan Herald reported, "Each (was) labelled a "dreaded" criminal carrying some reward on his head".

However, Adityanath, with support from law enforcement agencies in the state, has maintained that the law and order situation has improved since the BJP came to power in the state in 2017.

The Hindu quoted Adityanath as saying, "Uttar Pradesh’s law and order has become a model for the country. This used to be a state where every second day you had a riot, the mafia raj was widespread, gangs were being sheltered by the administration. We have been successful in changing that perception."

