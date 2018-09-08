Nearly 8,000 litres of liquor seized from two districts in Bihar; three arrested, case registered

Patna: Nearly 8,000 litres of liquor was seized in raids conducted by police and the excise department, respectively, in Bihar's Muzaffarpur and Begusarai districts on Saturday.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Muzaffarpur, Harpreet Kaur said 3,968.20 litres liquor, apparently manufactured in Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) and stored in 18,552 bottles concealed in 443 cartons, were seized from Sakra police station area of the district.

Three persons were arrested from the spot. A truck, which carried an Uttar Pradesh number plate, along with three pick-up vans, four cars and two motorcycles were also seized from the spot, she said.

In Begusarai, a truck carrying 4,000 litres of liquor hidden inside 452 cartons, along with four pick-up vans, were seized from Ballia police station area, Excise Superintendent Ajay Kumar Prasad said.

A case has been registered against the respective owners of the truck and the pick-up vans, and further investigations were on, Prasad said.

Sale and consumption of alcohol was completely banned in the state by the Nitish Kumar government over two years ago.