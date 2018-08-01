You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Nearly 24,000 second appeals, complaints pending with Central Information Commission, says Union minister Jitendra Singh

India Press Trust of India Aug 01, 2018 17:37:13 IST

New Delhi: Nearly 24,000 complaints and second appeals are pending with transparency watchdog Central Information Commission (CIC), the government said on Wednesday. Systems at 2,200 public authorities or central government departments have been aligned to receive, process and reply to online RTIs from applicants, it said.

File image. PTI

File image. PTI

"The Cental Information COmmission has informed that 23,978 complaints and second appeals are pending as of 26 July, 2018," Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha. No such data is maintained in respect to state information commissions, he said.

"State governments have been advised to explore the feasibility of implementing online RTI portal in their states. The National Informatics Centre (NIC) has been advised to provide technical support to the states desirous of replicating the web portal of the department of personnel and training for online filing of RTI applications," the minister said.

The Right to Information (RTI) Act allows citizens to seek a time-bound response to their plea seeking information on governance matters from the government departments. They can file a second appeal and complaint under the law in case they are aggrieved over the response by government departments concerned.


Updated Date: Aug 01, 2018 17:37 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See




women's hockey world cup



3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores