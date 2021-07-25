NDRF sends reinforcement to flood-battered Maharashtra; BMC sends two teams to Raigad, Kolhapur
NDRF deployed 8 more teams in Maharashtra in the flood-affected areas. Now a total of 34 teams have been deployed for rescue and relief work at various places.
As heavy rains lashed many parts of Maharashtra and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for five districts, two teams of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have left for Raigad and Kolhapur.
Meanwhile, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) deployed 8 more teams in Maharashtra in the flood-affected areas. Now a total of 34 teams have been deployed for rescue and relief work at various places.
Brihanmumbai Mahanagarpalika, which is continuously providing various civic services to the citizens of the Brihanmumbai Mahanagarpalika area, is also working promptly outside its area in case of emergency.The two teams left for Raigad and Kolhapur on Saturday.
"A team of Mumbai Municipal Corporation has been sent to Mahad in Raigad district to carry out relief work. This includes two medical teams, 1 mobile medical laboratory, about 75 staff of solid waste management department, 4 water tankers, 1 towing lorry etc," an official said.Dr Mohan Joshi, Superintendent of Lokmanya Tilak General Hospital of BMC, is managing all the medical matters.
Another BMC team has left for Kolhapur to take necessary action in the flood-hit areas.Recycling machines and other necessary equipment have also been sent along with the staff of the concerned employees who have left for Kolhapur. While using the machinery of the corporation, the Deputy Chief Engineer of Solid Waste Management Department Sunil Sardar's help is also being sought, as per a release.
also read
Mumbai rains: IMD issues red alert, predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next few days
Earlier, the IMD had sounded an orange alert, but it is now been changed to red alert for Wednesday because of the 'favourable synoptic conditions'
Maharashtra Class 10 SSC results declared: Education minister apologises as website crashes, assures strict action
The passing percentage among girls was 99.96 percent, while 99.94 percent of boys and 97.84 percent of differently-abled students passed the Class 10 exam
Maharashtra SSC Results 2021: Class 10 exam scores likely to released this week
Results will be based on an alternative assessment criteria formulated by the board after exams had to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic