NDRF saves 12 Kumbh pilgrims from drowning after their boat capsized in the Ganges river

Prayagraj: The NDRF rescued 12 Kumbh pilgrims from drowning after their boat capsized in the Ganges near the Sangam in Prayagraj on Saturday.

The boat capsized while the pilgrims were on their way to take a dip in the holy river during the ongoing Kumbh. The police and medical team immediately sent the pilgrims to a nearby hospital for further medical attention.

The 55-day mega event commenced on 15 January and will end on 4 March.

Kumbh is the largest human congregation in the world, with over 130 million pilgrims expected to participate in the festival with the belief that taking a dip in the holy water of river Ganga will pave the way for their salvation and would rid them of their sins.

