NDA ally Goa Forward Party joins protest against Citizenship Amendment Act in Margaon, says 'bad' law is creating is insecurity among people

Panaji: NDA ally Goa Forward Party (GFP) on Friday joined protests held in the Margao city of Goa, against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act.

GFP chief and former deputy chief minister Vijai Sardesai and members of the state executive committee of the party participated in the protests.

Sardesai said his party stood for communal harmony, inclusiveness and progressiveness, and a law which creates feeling of insecurity in any community is a bad law. Did the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill mean ‘communal ammunition bill’?” he asked.

The amended Citizenship Amendment Act provides for grant of Indian citizenship to non-Muslim minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who have arrived in the country till 31 December, 2014, and who faced religious persecution in their home countries.

