ND Tiwari's son Rohit Shekhar Tiwari died of 'unnatural causes,' says post-mortem report; police file murder case

Three days after former Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand chief minister ND Tiwari's son Rohit Shekhar Tiwari was brought dead to a hospital in New Delhi's Saket area, a post-mortem report of the deceased has revealed the cause of death to be "unnatural", reports News18. A case has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC against unknown persons by the Delhi Police.

#NewsAlert – Post mortem report of late ND Tiwari's son Rohit Shekhar Tiwari reveals 'unnatural death'. Case registered under section 302 of the IPC (murder case) against unknown persons: @DelhiPolice pic.twitter.com/v1fxHZqAvc — News18 (@CNNnews18) April 19, 2019

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (South) Vijay Kumar had earlier said that Rohit, a resident of Defence Colony in south Delhi, was brought to the hospital around 5 pm in an ambulance.

His mother Ujjwala Tiwari was also admitted to the same hospital when she received a call from their home about her son being "unwell and bleeding from the nose".

She was later quoted as saying that Rohit was "depressed for a long time". " "There are a few people responsible for the same. I will reveal the names of the people who caused him depression," she said.

ND Tiwari had died at the age of 93 on 18 October 2018, his birthday. Rohit, 40, had joined the BJP ahead of the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly polls.

He first came into the limelight for fighting a long-drawn paternity battle with his father who had refused to accept him as his biological son. The Congress veteran had later went on to accept him as his son.

