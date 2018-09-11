'Something wrong with Kerala govt': NCW decries 'shabby' inquiry in nun rape case, seeks fair probe into other nun's death

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has asked the Kerala Police chief to "fairly" investigate the death of a 55-year-old nun, whose body was found inside a well at a convent in Kollam district on Sunday.

"Taking suo-motu cognisance, the commission wrote to Director General of Police Lokanath Behera, directing him to fairly investigate the incident and take appropriate action," NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma said. "He has also been directed to apprise the commission about the detailed action taken in the matter."

The body of Sister Susan, a teacher at St Stephens' School attached to the Mount Tabor Dayara Convent, was found floating in the well at the sprawling compound on Sunday morning.

"Something is wrong with the state government. They are not doing anything. If they would have taken one step in the first case only, then such cases would not have increased," Sharma said, adding that she will be visiting Kerala again to take stock of the situation.

Earlier on Tuesday, reports said that the NCW has demanded an inquiry into the investigation in the case of alleged rape of a nun from Kerala. A nun has accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal of the Jalandhar diocese of raping her multiple times and forcing her into unnatural sex between 2014 and 2016.

The NCW has called the police investigation "shabby", according to India Today. It has also summoned state Independent MLA PC George for using abusive language against the rape victim.

Meanwhile, the police claimed that the investigation was in the final stages, but they needed more evidence to arrest the bishop.

Earlier on Monday, India Today had reported that the Vatican Embassy in Delhi had refused to reply to a query on the seven-page letter the nun accusing Bishop Mulakkal had written to the Apostolic Nunciature. She alleged that Mulakkal, who has denied the allegations, is using money to scuttle the complaint against him. The nun also called Mulakkal a "predator" in her letter and asked for justice.

She wrote to the Apostolic Nunciature after members of various Catholic reformation organisations on Saturday protested the alleged laxity in the investigation into her a complaint of rape. They demanded his arrest and said they will continue their protests until then.

The protesting nuns claimed that they have neither received help from the police, nor the Church authorities and government. They alleged that the investigation is being delayed as the accused is an influential authority in the Roman Catholic Church. They also denounced reports of the inquiry being handed over to the Crime Branch.

With inputs from PTI