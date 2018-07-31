NCP writes to Devendra Fadnavis, demands 5 percent quota for Muslims in educational institutes

New Delhi: Nationalist Congress Party MP Majeed Memon wrote a letter to Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday demanding five percent quota for Muslims in education.

The state is already witnessing protests by the Maratha community for reservation in jobs and education. "...along with the reservation of the Marathas, 5 percent reservation to Muslims in the field of education should also be considered," Memon said in the letter.

On the basis of findings by the Sachar Committee, the Bombay High Court in a writ petition had supported and justified reservation to the Muslim community to the extent of 5 percent, he said, adding it was important to eliminate the educational and economic backwardness of the society.

Memon, the national secretary of the NCP, underlined that his party fully endorsed the demand for reservation to the Maratha community. In the letter, Memon recalled that he had approached Fadnavis along with his party delegation over the same issue in September 2015. But since then no progress has been made on this issue.