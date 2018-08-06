You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

NCP slams Maharashtra govt for not filling staff vacancies, says Devendra Fadnavis only 'makes announcements and postpones them'

India Press Trust of India Aug 06, 2018 21:13:05 IST

Mumbai: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Monday hit out at the BJP-led Maharashtra government for not filling staff vacancies regularly and accused Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of "making announcements and then postponing them".

Fadanvis had announced in the Budget session of the Assembly in February 2018 that 72,000 vacant posts in various government departments would be filled within two years, of which 36,000 were to be done in the first phase.

However, Sunday, Fadnavis, in a televised address, had stated that the recruitment for these posts had not begun.

File image of Nawab Malik. Image Courtesy: Sanjay Sawant/Firstpost

File image of Nawab Malik. Image Courtesy: Sanjay Sawant/Firstpost

"The drive is yet to start. The process of how to ensure justice for Marathas while not impacting reservations for members of the SC/ST communities was being worked out," Fadnavis had said Sunday.

Addressing a press conference here Monday, Nationalist Congress Party spokesperson Nawab Malik said, "If the vacancies were filled regularly, this situation wouldn't have arisen."

Maratha groups have maintained that members of the community would not get adequate representation in the 72,000 jobs since the state government had not yet decided on reservations for them.

The community, which constitutes nearly 30 percent of the state's population, are seeking 16 percent quota in jobs and education.

"There is a shortage of government staff and this is reflected in the administration. The government is yet to issue a notification for the first phase (of recruitment). What is the point in saying recruitment would be done after a solution to the Maratha reservation demand is found?" Malik questioned.

"Fadnavis can only make announcements and then postpone them," the NCP spokesperson alleged.

He criticised the Maharashtra chief minister for making a televised address (on the Maratha reservation stir) stating that "you can't run a government through television".

"Fadnavis said the decision on Maratha reservation will be taken in a time bound manner by November. This should have been his stand four years ago," the NCP leader said.

He added that the opposition was not creating hurdles on the Maratha quota issue and claimed that it was on the opposition's insistence that Fadnavis convened an all party meeting on it.


Updated Date: Aug 06, 2018 21:13 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See




women's hockey world cup



3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores