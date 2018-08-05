NCP chief Sharad Pawar says Maharashtra govt should decide upon Maratha reservation demand without touching existing quotas

Pune: NCP president Sharad Pawar on Saturday said the Maharashtra government should not tamper with the existing reservations while deciding on the Maratha community's demand for quota.

The former Union minister was speaking at a book release function in Pune.

"The reservation for SC, ST and OBC (Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Class) should not be touched," he said.

"The government is not taking any decision, is only holding talks. So it seems as if the government wants the agitation (of pro-quota Maratha organisations) to continue," the veteran leader said.

The politically influential Maratha community has been agitating for the last two weeks for reservation in jobs and education.