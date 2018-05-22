NCHMCT JEE results 2018: Joint entrance exam results for hotel management courses declared online at nchmcounselling.nic.in

The National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHMCT) has released results for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), and eligible candidates may check their grades at the official website, nchmcounselling.nic.in.

A report on The Indian Express said the NCHMCT entrance exam was conducted across the country on 28 April at various centres across the country. The report said after the results are announced, registration for seat allotment in the first and second round of counselling will begin. Eligible candidates are required to exercise their choices of institutes in order of their preference.

The report added that over 60 hotel management institutes operated and affiliated by the National Council will conduct their admission process through the JEE. These include 21 central institutes of hotel management, 21 state government institutes of hotel management, one public sector undertaking and 20 private institutes offering hotel management courses.

Apart from them, there are also 12 food craft institutes and two SIHMs that run diploma-level programmes located in different parts of the country, the report added.

How to check your grades online:

- Go to the official website nchmcounselling.nic.in

- Click on the link for results to JEE

- Enter relevant candidate information like roll numbers or hall ticket

- Download your results

- Print the result for future reference

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.