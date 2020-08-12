NCHMCT JEE 2020: NTA to hold hotel management entrance exam on 29 Aug; check nchmjee.nta.nic.in

The results for NCHMCT JEE 2020 exam will be declared in the first week of September and the counselling will begin from the last week of September, 2020

NCHMCT JEE 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the new exam schedule for the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHMCT JEE) 2020.

The NCHMCT JEE for 2020 will be held on 29 August (Saturday) from 3 pm to 6 pm, a notice said on the official site of NTA, and the NCHMCT JEE at nta.ac.in and nchmjee.nta.nic.in.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted on 22 June, 2020. Union human resource development (HRD) minister Ramesh Pokhriyal had also tweeted the postponement of NCHMCT JEE dates, citing the pandemic.

The notice states that the admit cards that will carry the roll number, and centre of examination will be released online on the official sites 15 days before the start of the examination.

According to Careers 360, the results for the national level exams will be declared in the first week of September and the NCHMCT JEE counselling 2020 will begin from the last week of September, 2020.

These dates are tentative and thus are subjected to change. The new session is going to begin from October this year.

The entrance exam offers admission to hospitality and hotel administration courses in 71 participating institutes.

The computer-based examination will last for three hours. Candidates need to answer 200 questions and can opt to take the examination in either English or Hindi language.

The question paper has five sections covering Numerical Ability and Analytical Aptitude, Reasoning and Logical Deduction, General Knowledge & Current Affairs, Aptitude for Service Sector and the English Language. There is also a negative marking system in place for wrong answers.

Candidates and their parents have been advised to contact at 8287471852, 8178359845 or mail at nchm@nta.ac.in for any queries.