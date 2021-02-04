NCHM JEE 2021: NTA releases application form for hotel management entrance exam, check at nchmjee.nta.nic.in

Eligible candidates can apply for the NCHM JEE 2021 exam online at before 11.50 pm on 10 May. The NTA will conduct the exam on 12 June across various centres

NCHM JEE 2021: The National Testing Agency ((NTA) has invited online applications for the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) 2021 on its official website — nchmjee.nta.nic.in.

Eligible candidates can apply for the NCHM JEE 2021 exam online at nchmjee.nta.nic.in on or before 10 May, until 11.50 pm. NTA will open application correction window for NCHM JEE 2021 from 12 May to 16 May.

NTA will conduct the exam on 12 June across various centres. The duration of the exam is three hours.

Here's how to fill the NCHM JEE 2021 application form:

Step 1: Candidates have to visit the official website nchmjee.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Once there, they need to click on the New Registration’ tab and then click on the checkbox that reads- ‘Click to proceed’..3: Candidates need to fill their personal, examination and other academic details followed by uploading the required documents such as photograph and signature in the prescribed format.

Step 4: Candidates need to pay the application fee and click on the 'Submit' button.

Step 5: They need to take a printout of the NCHM JEE application form.

NTA will be conducting the examination for admission to the BSc programme at Institutes of Hotel Management that is affiliated to the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology for the academic year 2021-22 in an online mode.

Candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 1,000 while Reserved category candidates will need to pay Rs 450.