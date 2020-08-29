NCHM JEE 2020: NTA conducts entrance test for hotel management courses today, issues strict COVI-19 guidelines
NTA will ensure that all possible steps are taken at the test centres so that the candidates can be safe from any infection. Use of sanitiser, face mask and gloves is mandatory
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the exam day guidelines for the National Council of Hotel Management and Catering Technology Joint Entrance Examination (NCHMCT JEE).
Students set to appear for the exam need to adhere by the COVID-19 health guidelines. These instructions have been detailed in the document provided along with the Admit Card, said the advisory.
Apart from the general exam rules like entering and leaving the hall within the stipulated time, the board has also advised candidates to come visit the exam centre a day in advance to “see the arrangements at the centre, so that they do not face any problem on the day of examination”.
According to Careers 360, NTA will ensure that all possible steps are taken at the test centres so that the candidates can be safe from the scope of any infection. Social distancing, wearing of masks and thermal checking will be followed. Proper frisking will be conducted before letting an examinee inside the hall and the NTA mentions that the action will be done using a Handheld Metal Detector (HHMD) without touching the body.
There are a few requisites every candidate must bring along. They need to produce the NCHM JEE admit card along with a self declaration form downloaded from the NTA website. Additional photographs, ID proofs, personal transparent water bottle, and transparent ballpoint pen are the other necessary items. Also, candidates must bring a personal hand sanitiser bottle for sanitation.
According to Jagran Josh, body temperature of the examinees will be checked before letting them inside the exam hall. Students will be made to sit apart so that social distancing is maintained.
For detailed instruction, refer to the original document available at the official site of NCHM JEE-2020
