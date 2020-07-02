NCERT releases notification for 266 teaching, non-teaching posts; candidates can apply at ncert.nic.in

NCERT began the online registration for these posts on 29 June and it will end on 3 August. Those who want to apply can do so by visiting the official website ncert.nic.in.

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has released a notification for filling up 266 academic positions under direct recruitment through interview. The vacancies are both for teaching and non-teaching posts for NCERT’s constituent units all over the country.

The online registration for these posts started on 29 June and will end on 3 August. Those who want to apply can do so by visiting the official website ncert.nic.in.

Of the total vacancies, there are 142 for assistant professors, 83 for associate professors, 38 for professors, two for assistant librarians and one for librarian.

For the posts of professor, associate professor and assistant professor, candidates must have completed post-graduation and Ph.D in a relevant field, reported Hindustan Times.

Those applying for librarian need a master's in library science or information science or documentation science with at least 55 percent marks. They should also have at least experience of 10 years as librarian at any level in university library, or as assistant or associate professor, or as college librarian.

The educational qualification required for assistant librarian is the same as librarian. Besides this, candidates who want to apply for this post should have cleared National Eligibility Test (NET) in the relevant subject.

Candidates belonging to unreserved (UR), other backward class (OBC) and economically weaker section (EWS) category are required to pay Rs 1,000 as application fees. However, women, Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and persons with disability (PwD) are exempted from paying application fees, reported Times Now.

How to apply

Go to the official website of NCERT at ncert.nic.in and opt for on the link for these posts. You will be directed to a new page. Click on the apply online option and register by providing personal details. Following which, a log in ID will be created. Log in and fill the application form. Now, pay application fees.