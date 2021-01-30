NCERT releases admit card for NTS Stage-2 Examination 2020; steps to download hall ticket from ncert.nic.in
Students have to carry either their Aadhar card or school identity card to the exam centre during NTSE 2021 examination
The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) released the NTSE Stage 2 Exam 2020 admit card on 29 January. Students can download the NTSE Admit Card 2020 by logging into the official website ncert.nic.in.
According to a report in Jagran Josh, the NTSE Stage 2 Exam 2020 hall ticket has been released for students who have cleared the first stage and have qualified to participate in the all-India level test.
Here's how to download the NTSE Stage 2 Admit Card:
Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website ncert.nic.in.
Step 2: Once there, they need to click on the NTSE icon and find the link for 'Admit card for NTS Stage-II Examination 2020'.
Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to a new page with input fields where they will have to enter their roll number, date of birth, and security captcha.
Step 4: Candidates need to verify all details and submit on the website.
Step 5: The NTSE Stage 2 Admit Card 2020 will be displayed on the screen. Candidates need to download the hall ticket and take a printout for future reference.
According to a report in Careers 360, students have to carry either their Aadhar card or school identity card to the exam centre during NTSE 2021. The admit card will have the student's name, category, state/UT, roll number, exam date, time and centre as well as instructions to follow.
Candidates must check the details mentioned on the NTSE admit card for errors and in case of any discrepancy, contact the state's liaison officer or a concerned person of respective school to get them rectified.
