NCERT introduces one-year diploma in guidance and counselling for academic year 2022

Currently, the application forms are available on the official website for students seeking admission. However, the deadline for submission of the application forms is 5 November

A one-year diploma programme for the training of professionals in guidance and counselling has been introduced and announced by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT). Candidates, who wish to apply, can do so by visiting the official website of NCERT at ncert.nic.in.

“Spread over three phases, the course will contain Guided Self-learning (6 months, Distance), Intensive Practicum (3 months; full-time contact programme at the study centre) and Internship (3 months; in candidate’s home town/workplace),” the official notice from NCERT reads.

Further in the notice, NCERT has also informed that this specific course will be a mixture of both face-to-face and distance modes of learning. This course is for teachers, teacher educators and key personnel from Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS), State Education Departments and non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

Furthermore, the course focuses on enhancing the skills and abilities of teachers to encourage and promote the complete development of students. Along with that, teachers should be able to handle students’ academic, socio-emotional, and ethical problems.

Currently, the application forms are available on the official website for students seeking admission. However, the deadline for submission of the application forms is 5 November.

Applicants should note that admission to the programme will be done on the basis of selection test, interview and availability criteria. As per the official statement, admission to eligible candidates will be offered at DEPFE, NCERT, New Delhi and Regional Institutes of Education which are in different parts of the country including Bhubaneswar, Mysuru, Ajmer, Bhopal and Shillong. Additionally, each centre will offer 50 seats to applicants. Those applying for the course will have to attach self-attested copies of degrees or certificates in support of qualifications and work experience.

Application Fee: For the one-year diploma course, government deputed professionals will have to pay Rs 19,500 (those from centrally funded organisations), government deputed candidates from state/UT departments have to pay Rs 6,000 while private candidates have to pay Rs 30,000.

For more details and information regarding this course, aspirants can check the official website of NCERT at https://ncert.nic.in/.