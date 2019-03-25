NC leader Muhammad Akbar Lone threatens to retaliate against those 'who hurl abuse at Pakistan'

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir): National Conference's (NC) Baramulla candidate Muhammad Akbar Lone Monday raked up controversy after saying that he would be abusing those who hurl abuses at Pakistan.

"The other side of this is a Muslim country, it should remain prosperous and successful. Our friendship with them should intensify. India and Pakistan should have a friendship with each other and I am an admirer of this friendship. If anyone will abuse them once, I will abuse him ten times from here," he said while addressing a public rally on Saturday.

Lone, who is also NC's candidate from Kupwara parliamentary seat, raised pro-Pakistan slogans. He has also made provocative statements in the past.

In February 2018, the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly witnessed a ruckus with Lone raising pro-Pakistan slogans in response to BJP's slogans against the neighboring country.

In December 2017, Lone had courted another controversy by claiming that BJP and People's Democratic Party (PDP) leaders eat beef and pork together.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.